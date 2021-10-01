The Managing Director of M&G Plc is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Managing Director of M&G Plc (MGPUF – Research Report), Clare Bousfield, exercised options to sell 2,945 MGPUF shares for a total transaction value of $5,907.

In addition to Clare Bousfield, 2 other MGPUF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following this transaction Clare Bousfield’s holding in the company was decreased by 1% to a total of $643K.

Currently, M&G Plc has an average volume of 25. The company has a one-year high of $3.65 and a one-year low of $1.72.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $2.97, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on M&G Plc has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

M&G PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in savings and investments business. It serves retail customers, who want to build and protect their life savings, and provides investment solutions. The company operates across two operating segments: Savings & Asset Management and Heritage.