The Managing Director, Europe of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) is Buying Shares

On January 7, the Managing Director, Europe of Bottomline Technologies (EPAY – Research Report), Nigel Savory, bought shares of EPAY for $73.57K.

This is Savory’s first Buy trade following 45 Sell transactions. Following Nigel Savory’s last EPAY Buy transaction on November 24, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Bottomline Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $112 million and quarterly net profit of $391K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $108 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $57.22 and a one-year low of $27.82. EPAY’s market cap is $2.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -289.60.

Starting in November 2020, EPAY received 4 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Barrington and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.13, reflecting a -1.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $247.7K worth of EPAY shares and purchased $261.9K worth of EPAY shares. The insider sentiment on Bottomline Technologies has been negative according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Nigel Savory’s trades have generated a -6.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.