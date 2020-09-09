The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Western Areas (Other OTC: WNARF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Western Areas (WNARF – Research Report), Daniel Richard Lougher, sold shares of WNARF for $174.8K.

Following Daniel Richard Lougher’s last WNARF Sell transaction on March 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

WNARF’s market cap is $456 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.00. Currently, Western Areas has an average volume of 123.77K. The company has a one-year high of $2.32 and a one-year low of $1.15.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.38, reflecting a -26.7% downside.

Daniel Richard Lougher's trades have generated a 3.1% average return based on past transactions.

Western Areas Ltd. engages in mining, processing, and sale of nickel sulphide concentrate. It also focuses on the development and exploration of nickel mines and other base metals. The company was founded by Terence Ernest James Streeter and Julian Philip Hanna on December 29, 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.