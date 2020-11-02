The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Western Areas (Other OTC: WNARF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Western Areas (WNARF – Research Report), Daniel Richard Lougher, bought shares of WNARF for $19.86K.

Following this transaction Daniel Richard Lougher’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $814.7K.

Currently, Western Areas has an average volume of 69.47K. The company has a one-year high of $2.02 and a one-year low of $1.15.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.23, reflecting a -35.0% downside. Three different firms, including Macquarie and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Western Areas Ltd. engages in mining, processing, and sale of nickel sulphide concentrate. It also focuses on the development and exploration of nickel mines and other base metals. The company was founded by Terence Ernest James Streeter and Julian Philip Hanna on December 29, 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.