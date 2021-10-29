The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Sayona Mining (Other OTC: SYAXF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Sayona Mining (SYAXF – Research Report), Brett Lynch, sold shares of SYAXF for $449.7K.

This is Lynch’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Currently, Sayona Mining has an average volume of 437.06K. SYAXF’s market cap is $851 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -127.40. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.34.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $449.7K worth of SYAXF shares and purchased $439.4K worth of SYAXF shares. The insider sentiment on Sayona Mining has been positive according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sayona Mining Ltd. engages in sourcing and developing raw materials required for constructing lithium-ion batteries. It operates through the following projects: Authier Lithium, West Australian Lithium, and East Kimberley Graphite. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Paddington, Australia.