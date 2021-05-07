The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Sayona Mining (Other OTC: DMNXF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Sayona Mining (DMNXF – Research Report), Brett Lynch, bought shares of DMNXF for $575.2K.

This recent transaction increases Brett Lynch’s holding in the company by 21% to a total of $3.06 million. In addition to Brett Lynch, 2 other DMNXF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Sayona Mining has an average volume of 948.54K. DMNXF’s market cap is $134 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.3M worth of DMNXF shares and purchased $1.32M worth of DMNXF shares. The insider sentiment on Sayona Mining has been neutral according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sayona Mining Ltd. engages in sourcing and developing raw materials required for constructing lithium-ion batteries. It operates through the following projects: Authier Lithium, West Australian Lithium, and East Kimberley Graphite. The company was founded in March 2000 and is headquartered in Paddington, Australia.