The Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Orocobre (Other OTC: OROCF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Orocobre (OROCF – Research Report), Richard Phillip Seville, sold shares of OROCF for $939.1K.

Following Richard Phillip Seville’s last OROCF Sell transaction on March 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Orocobre has an average volume of 68.88K. The company has a one-year high of $4.06 and a one-year low of $1.01.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Orocobre Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Olaroz, and Borax. The company was founded on January 20, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.