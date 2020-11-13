The Lovesac Company (LOVE) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to The Lovesac Company (LOVE – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 76.9% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Lovesac Company is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.93 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, The Lovesac Company has an average volume of 308.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LOVE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Lovesac Co. is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.