The Lead Independent Director of XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Independent Director of XPEL (XPEL – Research Report), Mark Adams, sold shares of XPEL for $8.32M.

Following Mark Adams’ last XPEL Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 49.0%. In addition to Mark Adams, 4 other XPEL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on XPEL’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $51.87 million and quarterly net profit of $6.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.39 million and had a net profit of $1.61 million. The company has a one-year high of $89.51 and a one-year low of $14.06. XPEL’s market cap is $2.26 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 95.30.

The insider sentiment on XPEL has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Adams’ trades have generated a -90.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

XPEL, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.