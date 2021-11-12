The Lead Independent Director of Park Electrochemical (NYSE: PKE) is Selling Shares

On November 10, the Lead Independent Director of Park Electrochemical (PKE – Research Report), Dale Blanchfield, sold shares of PKE for $20.81K.

Following Dale Blanchfield’s last PKE Sell transaction on October 24, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.8%.

Based on Park Electrochemical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13.62 million and quarterly net profit of $2.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.25 million and had a net profit of $954K. Currently, Park Electrochemical has an average volume of 83.96K. PKE’s market cap is $284 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.30.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.81K worth of PKE shares and purchased $47.01K worth of PKE shares. The insider sentiment on Park Electrochemical has been positive according to 18 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and thirdary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft. It also offers specialty ablative materials for rocket motors and nozzles and specially designed materials for random applications. The company was founded by Jerry Shore and Anthony Chiesa on March 31, 1954 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.