The Lead Independent Director of Naspers (Other OTC: NAPRF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Independent Director of Naspers (NAPRF – Research Report), Hendrik Jacobus Du Toit, bought shares of NAPRF for $8.43M.

NAPRF’s market cap is $89.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.90.

Starting in January 2020, NAPRF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Naspers Ltd. is a global consumer internet group and the technology investors in the world. It operates through the following business segments: Ecommerce, Social and internet platforms, media and Corporate. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.