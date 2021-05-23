The Lead Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines (Other OTC: IVPAF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Independent Director of Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF – Research Report), Tadeu Carneiro, bought shares of IVPAF for $213.6K.

Following this transaction Tadeu Carneiro’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $3.86 million.

The company has a one-year high of $8.03 and a one-year low of $1.99. Currently, Ivanhoe Mines has an average volume of 139.58K.

Starting in August 2020, IVPAF received 25 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.50, reflecting a -14.6% downside. Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Raymond James, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Ivanhoe Mines has been positive according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.