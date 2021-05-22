The Lead Independent Director of Goldsource Mines (Other OTC: GXSFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Independent Director of Goldsource Mines (GXSFF – Research Report), Graham Campbell Thody, bought shares of GXSFF for $75.02K.

Following this transaction Graham Campbell Thody’s holding in the company was increased by 64% to a total of $173.7K. This is Thody’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:UEX back in December 2020

Currently, Goldsource Mines has an average volume of 322.37K.

Goldsource Mines, Inc. is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.