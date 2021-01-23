The Lead Independent Director of CI Financial (NYSE: CIFAF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Lead Independent Director of CI Financial (CIFAF – Research Report), Thomas Pinaud Muir, bought shares of CIFAF for $248K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Pinaud Muir’s holding in the company by 23% to a total of $1.04 million. In addition to Thomas Pinaud Muir, 4 other CIFAF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.22 and a one-year low of $7.50. Currently, CI Financial has an average volume of .

Three different firms, including Barclays and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $38.1K worth of CIFAF shares and purchased $5.32M worth of CIFAF shares. The insider sentiment on CI Financial has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Thomas Pinaud Muir’s trades have generated a 4.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts. The Asset Administration segment involves commissions and fees earned on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products and ongoing service to clients. It offers services through brokers, independent financial planners, and insurance advisors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.