The Lead Independent Director of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Independent Director of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU – Research Report), John Stewart Lacey, bought shares of BBU for $18.06K.

This recent transaction increases John Stewart Lacey’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $643.8K. In addition to John Stewart Lacey, one other BBU executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Brookfield Business Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $10.15 billion and GAAP net loss of -$67,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.2 billion and had a net profit of $32 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.88 and a one-year low of $18.60. Currently, Brookfield Business Partners has an average volume of 52.91K.

Starting in February 2020, BBU received 8 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and National Bank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.31, reflecting a -2.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Brookfield Business Partners has been positive according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brookfield Business Partners LP specializes in business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business services, Infrastructure services, Industrial operations, and Corporate and other. The Business Services segment relates to residential real estate, facilities management and financial advisory services. The new infrastructure services segment is currently comprised of a global provider of infrastructure services to the power generation industry. The industrial operations segment consists primarily of specialty metal and aggregates mining operations in Canada, select industrial manufacturing operations, comprised principally of the global production of graphite electrodes and the manufacturing of infrastructure support products in Canada, water and wastewater services in Brazil, and natural gas exploration and production. The corporate and other includes corporate cash and liquidity management, as well as activities related to the management of the partnership’s relationship with Brookfield. The company was founded on October 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.