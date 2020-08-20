The Lead Independent Director of Boardwalk REIT (Other OTC: BOWFF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Lead Independent Director of Boardwalk REIT (BOWFF – Research Report), Arthur Lee Havener, bought shares of BOWFF for $40.87K.

Following Arthur Lee Havener’s last BOWFF Buy transaction on March 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.8%. This recent transaction increases Arthur Lee Havener’s holding in the company by 6% to a total of $699K.

Based on Boardwalk REIT’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $116 million and quarterly net profit of $57.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a net profit of $71.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.96 and a one-year low of $11.06. Currently, Boardwalk REIT has an average volume of 386.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.87, reflecting a -19.5% downside. Three different firms, including Desjardins and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Boardwalk REIT has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arthur Lee Havener's trades have generated a 17.5% average return based on past transactions.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.