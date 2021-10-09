The Lead Director of SSC Security Services (Other OTC: INPCD) is Buying Shares

Today, the Lead Director of SSC Security Services (INPCD – Research Report), David A Brown, bought shares of INPCD for $51.71K.

This recent transaction increases David A Brown’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $445.1K. Following David A Brown’s last INPCD Buy transaction on February 25, 2021, the stock climbed by 2.2%.

Based on SSC Security Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.36 million and quarterly net profit of $1.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $810.2K and had a net profit of $1.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $3.93 and a one-year low of $0.08. INPCD’s market cap is $40.96 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 46.50.

