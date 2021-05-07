The Intl. President of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Intl. President of Merit Medical Systems (MMSI – Research Report), Joseph Wright, bought shares of MMSI for $60.3K.

Following Joseph Wright’s last MMSI Buy transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 34.0%. This recent transaction increases Joseph Wright’s holding in the company by 40.51% to a total of $800.6K.

Based on Merit Medical Systems’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $249 million and quarterly net profit of $10.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $244 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $65.16 and a one-year low of $37.47. Currently, Merit Medical Systems has an average volume of 88.90K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.17, reflecting a -7.7% downside. Five different firms, including Barrington and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in April 2021, MMSI received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $321.3K worth of MMSI shares and purchased $60.3K worth of MMSI shares. The insider sentiment on Merit Medical Systems has been neutral according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.