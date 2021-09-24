The Interim Chief Financial Officer of Sixth Wave Innovations (Other OTC: SIXWF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF – Research Report), Peter Allan Manuel, sold shares of SIXWF for $26.25K.

In addition to Peter Allan Manuel, one other SIXWF executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Sixth Wave Innovations has an average volume of 38.87K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 93.09. SIXWF’s market cap is $28.55 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -1.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $41.25K worth of SIXWF shares and purchased $56.25K worth of SIXWF shares. The insider sentiment on Sixth Wave Innovations has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sixth Wave Innovations, Inc. is a junior resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. Its projects include Keefe and McCarthy Lake. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.