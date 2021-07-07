The Interim Chief Financial Officer of International Battery Metals (Other OTC: RHHNF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of International Battery Metals (RHHNF – Research Report), Logan Bruce Anderson, sold shares of RHHNF for $23.8K.

Currently, International Battery Metals has an average volume of 87.52K. RHHNF’s market cap is $64.32 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a one-year high of $0.78 and a one-year low of $0.05.

International Battery Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and provision of minerals used for making batteries for energy storage. Its portfolio includes Bygoo Tin Project, Illinois Carper Lithium Brine, Lithium Extraction, and Oilfield Brine Sources for Lithium Extraction. The company was founded on July 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.