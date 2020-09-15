The Interim Chief Financial Officer of Entree Gold (Other OTC: ERLFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Entree Gold (ERLFF – Research Report), Duane Lo, bought shares of ERLFF for $9,890.

In addition to Duane Lo, 7 other ERLFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Duane Lo’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $253.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $0.40 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Entree Gold has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Duane Lo's trades have generated a 16.7% average return based on past transactions.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. It explores for gold and copper metals. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.