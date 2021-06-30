The Interim Chief Financial Officer of Entree Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Entree Gold (ERLFF – Research Report), Duane Lo, exercised options to sell 18,000 ERLFF shares for a total transaction value of $16.83K.

This is Lo’s first Sell trade following 7 Buy transactions.

ERLFF’s market cap is $136 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -22.10. Currently, Entree Gold has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.90 and a one-year low of $0.27.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $16.83K worth of ERLFF shares and purchased $382.1K worth of ERLFF shares. The insider sentiment on Entree Gold has been positive according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. It explores for gold and copper metals. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.