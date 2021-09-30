The Interim Chief Financial Officer of Decibel Cannabis Company (Other OTC: DBCCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF – Research Report), Stuart Boucher, bought shares of DBCCF for $20.5K.

Following this transaction Stuart Boucher’s holding in the company was increased by 7% to a total of $222.1K. In addition to Stuart Boucher, 3 other DBCCF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Decibel Cannabis Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $12.44 million and GAAP net loss of -$620,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million. DBCCF’s market cap is $61.72 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -31.90. Currently, Decibel Cannabis Company has an average volume of 24.52K.

