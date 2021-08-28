The Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cannara Biotech (Other OTC: LOVFF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cannara Biotech (LOVFF – Research Report), Nicholas Sosiak, bought shares of LOVFF for $20.63K.

This recent transaction increases Nicholas Sosiak’s holding in the company by 12% to a total of $160.5K. In addition to Nicholas Sosiak, 2 other LOVFF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cannara Biotech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending May 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.72 million and quarterly net profit of $1.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $751.5K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.37 million. Currently, Cannara Biotech has an average volume of 500.

The insider sentiment on Cannara Biotech has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cannara Biotech Inc is engaged in production of indoor cannabis and derivative products for the Canadian and international markets. The company is building indoor cannabis cultivation facility in Quebec, Canada.