The Interim CEO, President, COO of Athersys is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Interim CEO, President, COO of Athersys (ATHX – Research Report), William Lehmann, exercised options to buy 5,000 ATHX shares at $1.28 a share, for a total transaction value of $6,400.

This recent transaction increases William Lehmann’s holding in the company by 1.06% to a total of $547.7K.

ATHX’s market cap is $260 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a one-year high of $3.03 and a one-year low of $1.12. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.60.

Starting in November 2020, ATHX received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

Athersys, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas. The company was founded by John J. Harrington and Gil van Bokkelen on October 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.