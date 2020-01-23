The HTLF President and CEO of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ: HTLF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the HTLF President and CEO of Heartland Financial USA (HTLF – Research Report), Bruce Lee, bought shares of HTLF for $219.2K.

Following this transaction Bruce Lee’s holding in the company was increased by 11% to a total of $2.26 million. In addition to Bruce Lee, 7 other HTLF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Heartland Financial USA’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $162 million and quarterly net profit of $34.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a net profit of $32.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $50.50 and a one-year low of $40.80. HTLF’s market cap is $1.77B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.92.

The insider sentiment on Heartland Financial USA has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, mortgage, wealth management, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.