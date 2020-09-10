The Honorary Chairman of Canfor (Other OTC: CFPZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Honorary Chairman of Canfor (CFPZF – Research Report), Peter John Gerald Bentley, bought shares of CFPZF for $89.9K.

This is Bentley’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:CFX back in November 2018 This recent transaction increases Peter John Gerald Bentley’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $6.33 million.

The company has a one-year high of $14.46 and a one-year low of $4.29.

Starting in October 2019, CFPZF received 42 Buy ratings in a row. Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.16, reflecting a -27.9% downside. Six different firms, including CIBC and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp. The company was founded by John G. Prentice and L.L.G. Bentley in 1938 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.