The Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs of Mettler-Toledo is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Head of Eur & NA Market Orgs of Mettler-Toledo (MTD – Research Report), Marc De La Guerroniere, exercised options to sell 3,627 MTD shares at $349.97 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.57M.

Following Marc De La Guerroniere’s last MTD Sell transaction on May 28, 2021, the stock climbed by 219.0%. In addition to Marc De La Guerroniere, 10 other MTD executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Mettler-Toledo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $924 million and quarterly net profit of $185 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $691 million and had a net profit of $127 million. The company has a one-year high of $1562.55 and a one-year low of $926.88. Currently, Mettler-Toledo has an average volume of 70.95K.

The insider sentiment on Mettler-Toledo has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. is a manufacturer and supplier of precision instruments. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, logistics, packaging and food retailing applications. It also offers analytical instruments for use in life science and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development and production processes.