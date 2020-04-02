The Group VP of Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Group VP of Pool (POOL – Research Report), Arthur Cook, sold shares of POOL for $975.6K.

Following Arthur Cook’s last POOL Sell transaction on March 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 40.5%. In addition to Arthur Cook, 3 other POOL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Pool’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $582 million and quarterly net profit of $18.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $543 million and had a net profit of $16.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $238.23 and a one-year low of $159.72. Currently, Pool has an average volume of 306.86K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $221.00, reflecting a -13.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.86M worth of POOL shares and purchased $2,377 worth of POOL shares. The insider sentiment on Pool has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.