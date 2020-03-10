The Group President of Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Group President of Leidos Holdings (LDOS – Research Report), Jonathan Scholl, sold shares of LDOS for $3.21M.

In addition to Jonathan Scholl, one other LDOS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Leidos Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.95 billion and quarterly net profit of $181 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.65 billion and had a net profit of $188 million. The company has a one-year high of $125.84 and a one-year low of $62.14. LDOS’s market cap is $13.79B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.42.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $3.21M worth of LDOS shares and purchased $16.07K worth of LDOS shares. The insider sentiment on Leidos Holdings has been positive according to 107 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.