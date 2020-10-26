The Group President of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is Selling Shares

Today, the Group President of General Mills (GIS – Research Report), Shawn Ogrady, sold shares of GIS for $444.3K.

Following Shawn Ogrady’s last GIS Sell transaction on July 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 22.3%. In addition to Shawn Ogrady, one other GIS executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on General Mills’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending August 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $639 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4 billion and had a net profit of $521 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.14 and a one-year low of $46.59. Currently, General Mills has an average volume of 918.43K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.13, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on General Mills has been negative according to 101 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

General Mills, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores and Foodservice; Europe and Australia; and Asia and Latin America; and Pet. The North America Retail segment reflects business with a variety of grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains, and e-commerce grocery providers. The Convenience Stores and Foodservice segment consists of ready-to-eat cereals, snacks, refrigerated yogurt, frozen meals, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, and baking mixes. The Europe and Australia segment refers to the retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Europe and Australian region, which includes yogurt, meal kits, super-premium ice cream, refrigerated and frozen dough products, shelf stable vegetables, grain snacks, and dessert and baking mixes. The Asia and Latin America segment encompasses the retail and foodservice businesses in the greater Asia and South America regions, which consist of premium ice cream and frozen desserts, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, meal kits, salty and grain snacks, wellness beverages, and refrigerated yogurt. The Pet segment represents the pet food products sold primarily in the United States in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, and farm and feed stores; e-commerce retailers; military outlets; hardware stores; veterinary clinics and hospitals; and grocery and mass merchandisers. The company was founded by Cadwallader C. Washburn in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.