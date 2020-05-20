The Group President, Americas of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Group President, Americas of Marriott International (MAR – Research Report), David Grissen, sold shares of MAR for $1.86M.

In addition to David Grissen, one other MAR executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $153.39 and a one-year low of $46.56. MAR’s market cap is $29.4 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.60.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $91.40, reflecting a 1.1% upside.

David Grissen's trades have generated a -7.3% average return based on past transactions.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.