The Group President – Aftermarket of LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) is Selling Shares

On December 17, the Group President – Aftermarket of LCI Industries (LCII – Research Report), Jamie Schnur, sold shares of LCII for $861.6K.

Following Jamie Schnur’s last LCII Sell transaction on December 06, 2017, the stock climbed by 17.1%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on LCI Industries’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $828 million and quarterly net profit of $68.35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $586 million and had a net profit of $35.81 million. The company has a one-year high of $134.75 and a one-year low of $55.29. Currently, LCI Industries has an average volume of 408.30K.

The insider sentiment on LCI Industries has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LCI Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. The Aftermarket segment includes trainings, product delivery, marketing, and technical support to customers; and sale of replacement glass and awnings to fulfill insurance claims. The company was founded on March 20, 1984 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.