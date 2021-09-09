The Global Chief Operating Officer of Spar Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Global Chief Operating Officer of Spar Group (SGRP – Research Report), Kori Belzer, exercised options to buy 6,250 SGRP shares at $0.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $4,000.

In addition to Kori Belzer, one other SGRP executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Spar Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $67.18 million and quarterly net profit of $514K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.94 million and had a GAAP net loss of $103K. The company has a one-year high of $3.86 and a one-year low of $0.66. SGRP’s market cap is $34.77 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.40.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $329.3K worth of SGRP shares and purchased $46.5K worth of SGRP shares. The insider sentiment on Spar Group has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kori Belzer's trades have generated a 6.1% average return based on past transactions.

SPAR Group, Inc. engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America since certain of its predecessors were formed. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, and Turkey. The company was founded by Robert G. Brown and William H. Bartels in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.