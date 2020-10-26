The Global Chief Executive Officer of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Global Chief Executive Officer of Travelzoo (TZOO – Research Report), Holger Bartel, sold shares of TZOO for $390K.

The company has a one-year high of $12.40 and a one-year low of $3.04. Currently, Travelzoo has an average volume of 108.80K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.25, reflecting a -25.6% downside.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.