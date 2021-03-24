The Global Chief Executive Officer of Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Global Chief Executive Officer of Travelzoo (TZOO – Research Report), Holger Bartel, bought shares of TZOO for $16.74K.

The company has a one-year high of $18.00 and a one-year low of $3.04. Currently, Travelzoo has an average volume of 88.46K. TZOO’s market cap is $172 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -13.60.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $306.4K worth of TZOO shares and purchased $1.06M worth of TZOO shares. The insider sentiment on Travelzoo has been positive according to 12 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.