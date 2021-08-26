The Global Chief Executive Officer of Travelzoo is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the Global Chief Executive Officer of Travelzoo (TZOO – Research Report), Holger Bartel, exercised options to buy 50,000 TZOO shares at $3.49 a share, for a total transaction value of $174.5K.

Over the last month, Holger Bartel has reported another 3 Buy trades on TZOO for a total of $3.55M.

Based on Travelzoo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.08 million and quarterly net profit of $3.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.83 and a one-year low of $6.07. TZOO’s market cap is $148 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 423.30.

Starting in April 2021, TZOO received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.15M worth of TZOO shares and purchased $1.57M worth of TZOO shares. The insider sentiment on Travelzoo has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service. Travelzoo was founded by Ralph Bartel on May 21, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.