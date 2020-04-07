The Global Brand President-AE of American Eagle (NYSE: AEO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Global Brand President-AE of American Eagle (AEO – Research Report), Charles Kessler, sold shares of AEO for $480.9K.

In addition to Charles Kessler, one other AEO executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on American Eagle’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion and quarterly net profit of $4.76 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.24 billion and had a net profit of $76.17 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.30 and a one-year low of $6.62. AEO’s market cap is $1.37 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.91, reflecting a -35.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $480.9K worth of AEO shares and purchased $97K worth of AEO shares. The insider sentiment on American Eagle has been positive according to 47 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.