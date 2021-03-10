The Global Brand President-AE of American Eagle is Exercising Options

On March 9 it was reported that the Global Brand President-AE of American Eagle (AEO – Research Report), Charles Kessler, exercised options to sell 157,427 AEO shares at $15.72 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.45M.

Following Charles Kessler’s last AEO Sell transaction on April 07, 2020, the stock climbed by 20.0%. In addition to Charles Kessler, 2 other AEO executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $30.67 and a one-year low of $6.54. AEO’s market cap is $4.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.10.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.42, reflecting a -4.9% downside.

The insider sentiment on American Eagle has been negative according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. is a multi-brand specialty retailer. It offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom. It also acquired two emerging brands to complement its existing brands, Tailgate, a vintage sports-inspired apparel brand, and Todd Snyder New York, a premium menswear brand. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.