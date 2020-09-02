The General Manager of Centamin (Other OTC: CELTF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the General Manager of Centamin (CELTF – Research Report), Youssef El-Raghy, sold shares of CELTF for $423.7K.

Following Youssef El-Raghy’s last CELTF Sell transaction on June 05, 2018, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

CELTF’s market cap is $3.24 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.80. Currently, Centamin has an average volume of 220. The company has a one-year high of $3.07 and a one-year low of $1.07.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.98, reflecting a -7.7% downside.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.