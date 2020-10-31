The General Counsel, VP & Sec. of Ares Capital (NASDAQ: ARCC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel, VP & Sec. of Ares Capital (ARCC – Research Report), Joshua Bloomstein, bought shares of ARCC for $68.89K.

Following this transaction Joshua Bloomstein’s holding in the company was increased by 58.82% to a total of $229.7K. Following Joshua Bloomstein’s last ARCC Buy transaction on November 06, 2014, the stock climbed by 4.9%.

Based on Ares Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $497 million and quarterly net profit of $441 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $230 million and had a net profit of $175 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.33 and a one-year low of $7.90. ARCC’s market cap is $5.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.50.

Starting in November 2019, ARCC received 38 Buy ratings in a row. 10 different firms, including Janney Montgomery and J.P. Morgan, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.08, reflecting a -14.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ares Capital has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Joshua Bloomstein's trades have generated a 8.3% average return based on past transactions.

Ares Capital Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded on April 1, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.