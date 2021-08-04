The General Counsel of Verona Pharma is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the General Counsel of Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report), Claire Louise Poll, exercised options to sell 319,600 VRNA shares for a total transaction value of $2.01M.

This is Poll’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. In addition to Claire Louise Poll, 3 other VRNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VRNA’s market cap is $355 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -3.40. The company has a one-year high of $9.72 and a one-year low of $5.31. Currently, Verona Pharma has an average volume of 11.09K.

The insider sentiment on Verona Pharma has been negative according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound. The company was founded by Michael J. A. Walker and Clive P. Page on February 24, 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.