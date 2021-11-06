The General Counsel of Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel of Piper Sandler (PIPR – Research Report), John Geelan, sold shares of PIPR for $448.5K.

Following John Geelan’s last PIPR Sell transaction on June 04, 2014, the stock climbed by 139.5%.

Based on Piper Sandler’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $431 million and quarterly net profit of $45.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $287 million and had a net profit of $11.62 million. The company has a one-year high of $181.70 and a one-year low of $83.70. Currently, Piper Sandler has an average volume of 65.01K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $170.67, reflecting a 5.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Piper Sandler has been negative according to 68 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.