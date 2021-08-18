The General Counsel of News Class A is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the General Counsel of News Class A (NWSA – Research Report), David B Pitofsky, exercised options to sell 74,282 NWSA shares for a total transaction value of $1.75M.

This recent transaction decreases David B Pitofsky’s holding in the company by 117% to a total of $1.85 million. In addition to David B Pitofsky, 3 other NWSA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on News Class A’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion and GAAP net loss of -$14,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.92 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $397 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.97 and a one-year low of $12.79. NWSA’s market cap is $13.58 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.10.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing. The Book Publishing segment consists of HarperCollins which publishes and supply consumer books through print, digital, and audio formats. The Digital Real Estate Services segment offers property and property-related advertising and services as well as financial services. The Subscription Video Services segment provides video sports, entertainment, and news services to pay-TV subscribers, and other commercial licensees via cable, satellite and Internet Protocol, and distribution. The Other segment refers to general corporate overhead expenses, corporate strategy group, and costs related to the U.K. Newspaper Matters. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.