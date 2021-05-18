The General Counsel of Maxar Technologies is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the General Counsel of Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report), James Ci Lee, exercised options to sell 6,778 MAXR shares for a total transaction value of $210K.

In addition to James Ci Lee, 8 other MAXR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Maxar Technologies’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $392 million and GAAP net loss of -$84,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $381 million and had a GAAP net loss of $48 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.75 and a one-year low of $9.54. Currently, Maxar Technologies has an average volume of 925.67K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.92, reflecting a -37.9% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.59M worth of MAXR shares and purchased $302.6K worth of MAXR shares. The insider sentiment on Maxar Technologies has been negative according to 142 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maxar Technologies, Inc. provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The company was founded on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Westminster, Co.