The General Counsel of Equinox Gold is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the General Counsel of Equinox Gold (EQX – Research Report), Susan Caroline Toews, exercised options to sell 7,006 EQX shares for a total transaction value of $54.57K.

This recent transaction decreases Susan Caroline Toews’ holding in the company by 42% to a total of $109.3K.

Based on Equinox Gold’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $226 million and quarterly net profit of $326 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $215 million and had a GAAP net loss of $77.77 million. The company has a one-year high of $13.66 and a one-year low of $6.02.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.49, reflecting a -44.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $54.57K worth of EQX shares and purchased $179.5K worth of EQX shares.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.