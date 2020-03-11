The General Counsel of Cowen Group (NASDAQ: COWN) is Buying Shares

Today, the General Counsel of Cowen Group (COWN – Research Report), Owen Littman, bought shares of COWN for $24.26K.

In addition to Owen Littman, 5 other COWN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Owen Littman’s holding in the company was increased by 1.11% to a total of $2.23 million.

Based on Cowen Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $335 million and quarterly net profit of $5.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $262 million and had a net profit of $5.08 million. The company has a one-year high of $18.36 and a one-year low of $11.34. COWN’s market cap is $349M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.42.

Cowen, Inc. is a financial services company, which provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales, and trading services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company.