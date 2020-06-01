The General Counsel of AxoGen is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the General Counsel of AxoGen (AXGN – Research Report), Gregory Gene Freitag, exercised options to buy 125,000 AXGN shares at $3.50 a share, for a total transaction value of $437.5K. The options were close to expired and Gregory Gene Freitag retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Gregory Gene Freitag’s holding in the company by 117.39% to a total of $2.25 million. In addition to Gregory Gene Freitag, one other AXGN executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on AxoGen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $24.26 million and GAAP net loss of -$8,192,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $23.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $22.94 and a one-year low of $7.16. Currently, AxoGen has an average volume of 503.26K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00, reflecting a -33.2% downside. Three different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and JMP Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on AxoGen has been positive according to 45 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AxoGen, Inc. engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerves. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. Its products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Alachua, FL.