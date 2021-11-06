The General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Versabank (NASDAQ: VBNK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Versabank (VBNK – Research Report), Brent Tyler Hodge, bought shares of VBNK for $39.27K.

This recent transaction increases Brent Tyler Hodge’s holding in the company by 26% to a total of $158.2K. In addition to Brent Tyler Hodge, 2 other VBNK executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Versabank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.73 million and quarterly net profit of $5.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.39 million and had a net profit of $4.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $14.30 and a one-year low of $5.31. VBNK’s market cap is $342 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.10.

The insider sentiment on Versabank has been positive according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brent Tyler Hodge’s trades have generated a 98.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VersaBank engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on deposits and financing. The company was founded in June 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.