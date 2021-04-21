The General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Torex Gold Resources is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the General Counsel & Corporate Secretary of Torex Gold Resources (TORXF – Research Report), Mary Delores Batoff, exercised options to sell 4,811 TORXF shares for a total transaction value of $82.86K.

Following this transaction Mary Delores Batoff’s holding in the company was decreased by 26% to a total of $247.5K. Following Mary Delores Batoff’s last TORXF Sell transaction on March 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 6.2%.

Based on Torex Gold Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $252 million and quarterly net profit of $91.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $190 million and had a net profit of $35.1 million. The company has a one-year high of $19.45 and a one-year low of $10.75. Currently, Torex Gold Resources has an average volume of 33.78K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.60, reflecting a -35.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Torex Gold Resources has been negative according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mary Delores Batoff's trades have generated a 47.1% average return based on past transactions.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc. is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.